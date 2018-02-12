Celebrity Golf Classic
Byron William’s Best Wishes Foundation & Dr. Germaine Hawkins, DO D.O.C.I Foundation & Honor Courage Commitment. Thu, April 26, 2018 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM CDT
Veteran Empowerment
starts here
We train and position our nation's greatest assets (veterans) to thrive in the private sector by focusing on three core components: Education, Mentoring, and Community Service.
Good to Go Pale Ale
Good to Go Pale Ale was developed with the mission of empowering veterans. As a veteran-owned brewery, Texas Ale Project believes in making a difference in the lives of veterans. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to Honor Courage Commitment, an organization that provides education and training to veteran entrepreneurs. For more information about Texas Pale Ale, To host an event, or to check out their brewery visit TexasAleProject.Com
We train warriors
to be entrepreneurs
Education for our veterans should be first class. We provide elite, focused education to our program participants for maximum impact
Dedicated to Success
HCC provides veterans with a tactical approach to professional success. Our full-suite of programs and services are designed to empower veterans to build sustainable, successful companies and become economic drivers throughout the North Texas region.
OUR VISION

The leadership has a bold vision for future of HCC. We are in the process of moving to a larger facility and creating the first Veteran Business Center in North Texas. This will include office space for existing veteran-owned businesses, making it more affordable by offering space at a lower rate than other Class A or Class B offices through a membership model. It also includes shared office space, training facilities for HCC and the introduction of the first veteran only business incubator and accelerator. This would also allow HCC to not only assist veterans looking to start a new business, but bring in existing veteran-owned businesses and provide them with best in class services and a path to greater success.

HCC’s objective is to empower the best and brightest military talent in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Through training and mentoring, the organization is equipping veterans to redefine their sense of purpose.

 

Over 380,000 veterans currently live in the 13 counties which comprise the North Texas region; and as a nation, the public expense to train and develop these service men and women as the greatest military in the world costs the U.S. billions of dollars.

At HCC, we return the societal investment in military service members by integrating veteran talent into local economies as business owners, community leaders, and professionals. In so doing, the ultimate goal is to produce veteran leaders for the civilian sector as well as generate more jobs and support more programs for the 240,000 – 300,000 veterans who transition out of military service annually.

VETERAN EMPOWERMENT STARTS HERE

HCC FOCUSES ON 3 PILLARS

EDUCATION

Service members are specifically educated for their military jobs at the highest levels of efficiency. After serving, it can be difficult for veterans to find resources that provide appropriate education and training while taking care of their families at the same time. At HCC, we provide advanced training and education for veterans interested in entrepreneurship and professional careers in the civilian sector. Through HCC’s partnerships with educational institutions and our collaborations with business leaders, we provide comparable education and training. We also effectively connect veterans with opportunities and strategies so that they can “hit the ground running” in their paths to sustainable success.

MENTORSHIP

The military mindset focuses on two things, leadership and mission accomplishment. Thus, every service member learns how to be a leader, as well as, how to be led to get the job done. This mindset is rarely replicated as a primary motivation in the civilian sector. Veterans often need coaching and accountability to adapt their military mindset to excel in the business world. HCC’s mentors understand the mission accomplishment mindset as well as the bottom line. They can assist in veterans bridging the gap from the military mindset to the business way of thinking. This focused mentorship maximizes veteran leadership, their professional skills, and military expertise to turn mission accomplishment into profitability.

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Service is natural to veterans who have dedicated their life to protecting our nation and way of life. To fully support veterans’ reintegration into society, HCC partners with other leading charities that also encourage veterans to continue to serve. Reintegration into society through community service is an essential component of recreating the family, camaraderie, and connections that were fostered during military service. When these attachments are replicated after service, veterans volunteer with the same level of commitment and dedication as when they served in the military. This continuity can have a positive impact on well-documented crises among veterans that often lead to suicide and depression. HCC’s focus on reconnecting veterans to their greater purpose of serving others empowers them to translate military service into their own paths of success.

Veteran Entrepreneur Training (VET) Program

A 4-phase program designed to assist veteran entrepreneurs in every stage of the business lifecycle. Each phase has a curriculum specifically tailored to the knowledge needed at each stage of businesses growth.

 

1. THE RECON PHASE

The Recon phase is an 8-week, program for a committed group of ambitious veteran leaders. HCC has partnered with SMU Cox School of Business and the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship. The program is non-degree bearing, and entails 48 hours of informative sessions, case studies, and covers expansive approaches to veteran leaders in business and community

2. THE PRE-DEPLOYMENT PHASE

The Pre-Deployment Phase consists of 4-hour classes, 3 days a week focused strictly on business formation. Classes will be on topics such as State filing for business formation, website design, developing sales techniques such as sales funnel and a unique selling proposition (USP), and developing a customer relationship management tool, just to name a few.

3.THE DEPLOYMENT PHASE

The Deployment Phase is designed to ensure the business is running smoothly and that the entrepreneur has a solid grasp of the business side of their company.

4.THE OCCUPATION PHASE

In the Occupation Phase, business scalability is key. To make it into this phase of the program a business is growing and will need the knowledge on how to successfully do so. The need for additional staff, space and product are the triggers.

NOW OPEN FOR ENROLLMENT

MANAGEMENT TEAM

CLIFFORD SOSAMON

Executive Director

Cliff Sosamon was born and raised in Central Illinois. He enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school and served on Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti before volunteering for Marine Security Guard School in Quantico, VA. He then served at the American Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand and the U.S. Consulate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he met Paula, his future wife and the mother of his two sons.

Cliff and Paula moved to Dallas where Cliff took a job conducting security for Perot Systems. He earned his Associate of Arts degree from Collin County Community College and then two, Bachelor of Arts degrees in political science and public policy, minoring in economics from Southern Methodist University. In 2009, Cliff and Paula founded PRISMA Staffing in Frisco, Texas. In 2012, they helped co-found the North Texas Military Association (NXTMA), a 501(c) (19) that supports veterans and veteran service organizations through events such as the annual, 4th of July 10-Mile Hump fundraiser.

In 2014, Cliff began working with Honor Courage Commitment to strengthen its Veteran Entrepreneurship Training (VET) Program. Under his leadership, the program has morphed from two nights a week to a full-time class. In October 2015, Cliff became the Executive Director of HCC, a role that includes the management of the VET Program, the Operation Job Placement Program, the Fellows Program, HCC donor relations, and myriad day-to-day administration of the entire organization.

URSHEL METCALF

Director of Operations

Urshel Metcalf is a Dallas, Texas native with 13 years of active duty in the Marine Corps as well as a veteran of the Persian Gulf War. Before leaving the Marine Corps as a Gunnery Sergeant, Urshel served in a variety of capacities in addition to his regular duties that all revolved around educating and building Marines professionally.

After leaving active service in the Marine Corps, Urshel served the military community as a local pastor, doing missionary work for 9 years. Working with local churches in Mexico, Brazil, and Italy, Urshel expanded his ability to motivate, lead, and mentor people across the globe. As both a speaker and a vocalist Urshel’s passion to be a voice of positive change focuses on moving people as well as organizations from “good to great” so they can continue to flourish.

Returning to Dallas in 2009, Urshel started a career in Financial Services selling insurance products. After initial success, he launched his own independent agency and began recruiting agents to educate clients on wealth building strategies. Urshel also traveled for a national networking company as a business coach and speaker at business masterminds. In 2014 Urshel launched Insured Liquidity Partners, providing financial professionals the education and opportunity to move into private investing using a shared revenue model coined ‘collaborative capitalism’.

During this time Urshel also connected with Honor Courage Commitment and began working with the team to explore opportunities to create a hybrid financial product to allow individuals to both invest and be philanthropic. He officially joined HCC in November of 2016 as the Director of Operations and is excited about the opportunity to grow and develop HCC programs as well leverage his experience and knowledge to increase funding for veteran businesses.

Urshel and his wife, Robyn, have three daughters and one son; Christina, Danielle, Harper and Urshel III (aka Tripp).

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JUDD ROGERS

Chairman of the Board

Judd Rogers is living proof that Americans who have no personal experience of military service still can care deeply about veteran issues and veteran support services. Judd comes from a family history of military servants including a grandfather who served in World War II, a father who served in Vietnam, and a brother who served in Desert Storm.

After 9/11, Judd wanted to join the military, but at that time his mother was battling a cancer diagnosis and begged Judd not to enlist. Out of filial devotion and profound respect, he chose formal education instead, poignantly remembering his mother who eventually lost her own battle on September 11, 2003. His mother would be proud to know that Judd did go on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration in management from Texas Tech University; a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the University of North Texas; and, a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship from Southern Methodist University, graduating Beta Gamma Sigma.

While at SMU finishing his second Master’s degree, Judd met USMC Staff Sergeant Andy Nguyen. The two shared a vision to lower the veteran unemployment rate and provide veteran employment transition assistance; and, so they launched HCC to serve that purpose. In 2011, HCC was formally recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. “I felt guilty for a long time about not serving in the military, but then I realized that I didn’t have to serve in the military to serve our country. Our communities need us, and our veterans need us more than ever. I’m honored to be part of Honor Courage Commitment and 22Kill,” said Judd. Judd donates his time to serve as Chairman of the Board for HCC, drawing no salary for himself.

Career wise, Jude is a national accounts manager of Crouse-Hinds by Eaton, a diversified global electrical products manufacturer. Since helping launch HCC as a co-founder, Judd has mentored veterans, recruited participants, pursued funding, and provided financial oversight.

BILLY DICKINSON

Board Member

Billy Dickinson has twenty-five years of experience in accounting and information technology with credentials in financial planning, business valuations and tax as well as Microsoft systems engineering and database administration. Billy is also an expert on non-profit administration/management; and, he has a heart for philanthropy. An avid outdoorsman and hunter, Billy’s family owns a historic ranch and homestead which dates back to the time when Texas was actually a province of Spain.

SALVATORE GIUNTA

Board Member

Salvatore Augustine “Sal” Giunta is a former United States Army Soldier and the first person since the Vietnam War to receive the U.S. military’s highest decoration for valor, the Medal of Honor, while still living as opposed to being posthumously awarded. Sal was cited for saving the lives of members of his squad on October 25, 2007 during the War in Afghanistan. He left the U.S. Army in June 2011.

CARL ALLEN

Board Member

Carl Allen was born in Rochester, NY and received a degree in Business from Villanova University. After college, Carl began working in a production capacity for Heritage Bag Company of New Jersey and Georgia. Throughout his years with Heritage Bag, he worked in nearly every department, eventually being promoted to the President/CEO position in Dallas. In 2005, Carl Allen acquired Heritage Bag.

Heritage Bag experienced its greatest sales through Carl Allen’s leadership with the addition of new plants and continued increased capacity to meet the demand from this growth with manufacturing facilities in California, Utah, Texas, Ohio, Georgia and New Jersey. Both Heritage Bag and Carl Allen were recognized as leaders of commercial industry before he sold Heritage Bag at the height of its success just recently.

Carl Allen is very active in philanthropic projects that span several countries and diverse foci and priorities like education, national politics and defense as well as public health research. He has served as Honorary Chairman of both ALS and the Arthritis Foundation. He has a reputation and passion for helping veterans in both Israel and the United States.

Carl met his wife Anne “Gigi” Allen at Villanova. They have one daughter, three sons and two granddaughters. All of the Allens’ children are involved in the new company founded by Carl Allen, i.e. Allen Exploration.

MEDAL OF HONOR

THE SAL GIUNTA STORY

SEND DONATION

Show your level of commitment with a generous donation to support your favorite veteran organization and make a difference in the lives of those who served.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER

When we post local and national events, we want you to have the opportunity to be a participate.

BECOME A MENTOR

Our veteran entrepreneurs need community and business leaders as mentors. If you feel that you have a calling to lead our veteran leaders, fill out the application and once approved, we’ll assign you a veteran to mentor.

