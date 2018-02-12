starts here
OUR VISION
The leadership has a bold vision for future of HCC. We are in the process of moving to a larger facility and creating the first Veteran Business Center in North Texas. This will include office space for existing veteran-owned businesses, making it more affordable by offering space at a lower rate than other Class A or Class B offices through a membership model. It also includes shared office space, training facilities for HCC and the introduction of the first veteran only business incubator and accelerator. This would also allow HCC to not only assist veterans looking to start a new business, but bring in existing veteran-owned businesses and provide them with best in class services and a path to greater success.
HCC’s objective is to empower the best and brightest military talent in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Through training and mentoring, the organization is equipping veterans to redefine their sense of purpose.
Over 380,000 veterans currently live in the 13 counties which comprise the North Texas region; and as a nation, the public expense to train and develop these service men and women as the greatest military in the world costs the U.S. billions of dollars.
At HCC, we return the societal investment in military service members by integrating veteran talent into local economies as business owners, community leaders, and professionals. In so doing, the ultimate goal is to produce veteran leaders for the civilian sector as well as generate more jobs and support more programs for the 240,000 – 300,000 veterans who transition out of military service annually.
VETERAN EMPOWERMENT STARTS HERE
HCC FOCUSES ON 3 PILLARS
EDUCATION
Service members are specifically educated for their military jobs at the highest levels of efficiency. After serving, it can be difficult for veterans to find resources that provide appropriate education and training while taking care of their families at the same time. At HCC, we provide advanced training and education for veterans interested in entrepreneurship and professional careers in the civilian sector. Through HCC’s partnerships with educational institutions and our collaborations with business leaders, we provide comparable education and training. We also effectively connect veterans with opportunities and strategies so that they can “hit the ground running” in their paths to sustainable success.
MENTORSHIP
The military mindset focuses on two things, leadership and mission accomplishment. Thus, every service member learns how to be a leader, as well as, how to be led to get the job done. This mindset is rarely replicated as a primary motivation in the civilian sector. Veterans often need coaching and accountability to adapt their military mindset to excel in the business world. HCC’s mentors understand the mission accomplishment mindset as well as the bottom line. They can assist in veterans bridging the gap from the military mindset to the business way of thinking. This focused mentorship maximizes veteran leadership, their professional skills, and military expertise to turn mission accomplishment into profitability.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Service is natural to veterans who have dedicated their life to protecting our nation and way of life. To fully support veterans’ reintegration into society, HCC partners with other leading charities that also encourage veterans to continue to serve. Reintegration into society through community service is an essential component of recreating the family, camaraderie, and connections that were fostered during military service. When these attachments are replicated after service, veterans volunteer with the same level of commitment and dedication as when they served in the military. This continuity can have a positive impact on well-documented crises among veterans that often lead to suicide and depression. HCC’s focus on reconnecting veterans to their greater purpose of serving others empowers them to translate military service into their own paths of success.
Veteran Entrepreneur Training (VET) Program
A 4-phase program designed to assist veteran entrepreneurs in every stage of the business lifecycle. Each phase has a curriculum specifically tailored to the knowledge needed at each stage of businesses growth.
1. THE RECON PHASE
The Recon phase is an 8-week, program for a committed group of ambitious veteran leaders. HCC has partnered with SMU Cox School of Business and the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship. The program is non-degree bearing, and entails 48 hours of informative sessions, case studies, and covers expansive approaches to veteran leaders in business and community
2. THE PRE-DEPLOYMENT PHASE
The Pre-Deployment Phase consists of 4-hour classes, 3 days a week focused strictly on business formation. Classes will be on topics such as State filing for business formation, website design, developing sales techniques such as sales funnel and a unique selling proposition (USP), and developing a customer relationship management tool, just to name a few.
3.THE DEPLOYMENT PHASE
The Deployment Phase is designed to ensure the business is running smoothly and that the entrepreneur has a solid grasp of the business side of their company.
4.THE OCCUPATION PHASE
In the Occupation Phase, business scalability is key. To make it into this phase of the program a business is growing and will need the knowledge on how to successfully do so. The need for additional staff, space and product are the triggers.
