Urshel Metcalf is a Dallas, Texas native with 13 years of active duty in the Marine Corps as well as a veteran of the Persian Gulf War. Before leaving the Marine Corps as a Gunnery Sergeant, Urshel served in a variety of capacities in addition to his regular duties that all revolved around educating and building Marines professionally.

After leaving active service in the Marine Corps, Urshel served the military community as a local pastor, doing missionary work for 9 years. Working with local churches in Mexico, Brazil, and Italy, Urshel expanded his ability to motivate, lead, and mentor people across the globe. As both a speaker and a vocalist Urshel’s passion to be a voice of positive change focuses on moving people as well as organizations from “good to great” so they can continue to flourish.

Returning to Dallas in 2009, Urshel started a career in Financial Services selling insurance products. After initial success, he launched his own independent agency and began recruiting agents to educate clients on wealth building strategies. Urshel also traveled for a national networking company as a business coach and speaker at business masterminds. In 2014 Urshel launched Insured Liquidity Partners, providing financial professionals the education and opportunity to move into private investing using a shared revenue model coined ‘collaborative capitalism’.

During this time Urshel also connected with Honor Courage Commitment and began working with the team to explore opportunities to create a hybrid financial product to allow individuals to both invest and be philanthropic. He officially joined HCC in November of 2016 as the Director of Operations and is excited about the opportunity to grow and develop HCC programs as well leverage his experience and knowledge to increase funding for veteran businesses.

Urshel and his wife, Robyn, have three daughters and one son; Christina, Danielle, Harper and Urshel III (aka Tripp).